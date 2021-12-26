Elsa Pataky shares cute Christmas special PICS featuring Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks & others

Elsa Pataky didn't let Hemsworth fans starve on Christmas as she kept posting adorable photos from their snowy holiday! Taking to Instagram, Pataky shared some fun-filled snaps and videos, one of which was her husband Chris Hemsworth funnily throwing her on the snow-covered ground from their vacay.

She then went ahead to share random photos from their vacation and an adorable selfie with Chris. "Happy Christmas," Pataky penned as she shared photos with Chris, their kids, Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The photos are extra-special since fans can witness Brooks enjoying the holidays with the Hemsworth family. Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been keeping their relationship as private as possible with the couple hardly sharing anything about each other on social media. Thanks to Elsa, we could finally get a glimpse of Brooks with the Hemsworths after a long time!

Followers took to the comment section to laud Pataky and the Hemsworths! "Wish you and your family a lovely Christmas," one fan penned. Another fan complimented the Hemsworth couple, Chris and Elsa for their stunning selfie with their Christmas tree at the backdrop.

Take a look at Elsa Pataky's post:

From their photos and videos, it seems like the Hemsworth clan joined Chris in Europe where he is shooting for the Extraction sequel. Elsa had previously shared some beautiful pictures from their Prague vacation when the duo enjoyed romantic time and sweet family time with their kids before Chris' Extraction 2 filming began.

What do you think of the cute pictures that Pataky shared on her social media platform? Share your honest opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth hilariously tosses his wife Elsa Pataky and son in the snow as they enjoy a white Christmas