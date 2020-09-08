  1. Home
Elsa Pataky wishes Chris Hemsworth on Father's Day by sharing a bathtub snap of Thor: Love and Thunder star

Taking to Instagram for a belated Father's Day wish, Elsa Pataky shared a bathtub photo of Chris Hemsworth and one of their three kids covered in suds. Check out the Thor: Love and Thunder star's adorable snap below.
Father's Day was celebrated a few days back but Elsa Pataky is making sure to celebrate Chris Hemsworth for being an amazing dad, even though it's a belated wish of sorts. Hemsworth and Pataky, who will be completing a decade of marriage in 2020 have been blessed with three gorgeous children: eight-year-old daughter India and six-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan. The fivesome has been major family goals especially while on quarantine period as they have a ball of a time goofing around and even just spending time with each other.

Elsa took to her Instagram page to wish Chris on Father's Day, two days after September 6 and shared an adorable photo of the Avengers: Endgame star making goofy expressions with one of their three kids as the duo is covered in suds from head to toe. The snap, which was shared just a few hours back had a cute caption written by Pataky who penned, "A little late, but happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there. specially to this one. @chrishemsworth," along with a laughing and lovestruck emoji.

Check out Elsa Pataky's heartwarming Father's Day wish for Chris Hemsworth below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A little late, but happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there. specially to this one @chrishemsworth

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

We adore the Hemsworth family and how!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris will next be seen reprising his role as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, which also stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. Directed by Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release on February 11, 2022, in the US.

