Elton John Attends The Devil Wears Prada Musical Premiere But Couldn't See the Show Because of Loss of Eyesight

Sir Elton John confirmed the loss of his eyesight when he addressed the audience at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical in London on December 1. The Grammy-winning musician, 77 couldn't see the stage. He took to the stage to assure his audience that he still enjoyed the performance though his vision wouldn't cooperate.

According to the Daily Mail, John told the audience, "As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it."

The Rocket Man singer publicly expressed gratitude to his husband, David Furnish, for his unwavering support. He acknowledged how Furnish had been helping him navigate personal and professional obstacles tied to his vision issues.

He said, "To my husband, who's been my rock because I haven't been able to come to many of the previews. It's hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight."

The I'm Still Standing singer had previously opened up about his eyesight problems on social media. He took to Instagram in September to reveal that he had been suffering from a partial loss of vision in one eye due to an eye infection. He elaborated, "I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

In an appearance on Good Morning America in November, the legendary singer detailed how far his vision problems had extended, confirming that he lost his right eye's sight from the infection. His left eye was already weakened. John admitted that reading lyrics or watching performances had almost become impossible. Despite this, he hopes to regain his vision and keep moving forward.

Elton John contracted an infection in his eye while vacationing in the south of France which led to loss of vision. Although the Grammy winner temporarily stepped away from studio work, he remained hopeful for the future, focusing on healing and recovery.

