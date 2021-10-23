Elton John collaborates with Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj & more for brand new album The Lockdown Sessions

Elton John has recently released his brand new album The Lockdown Sessions with features collab songs with artists including Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and more. The album, which as the title suggest, was recorded during the pandemic, and the singer has taken to his social media platform to call it “one of the most incredible things” he has done.

The artist lineup for the album includes Charlie Puth, late Glenn Campbell, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder. “Not only have I been able to work with artists who have hugely influenced my music but I’ve also been able to collaborate with musicians at the start of their career, or from genres well outside of my own, all of whom have skills and talents well beyond my way of music-making,” Elton John penned while expressing gratitude towards the artists concerned, amid the release.

Take a look at Sir Elton John’s post:

The Lockdown Sessions includes 16 songs, out of which, 10 songs are unreleased numbers. The album also comprises Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart - PNAU remix which has charted quite well in the United Kingdom and all over the world.

Previously with Cold Heart, John became the first artist to be in the top 10 for six different decades in the UK. His song also entered at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making it his 68th entry on the chart. His first song to ever enter Billboard Hot 100 was Someday Out of the Blue which debut at No. 99 on the chart on July 29, 2000.

