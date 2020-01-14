Elton John DENIES he knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans to step back before Queen Elizabeth

Elton John’s spokesperson has stated that the singer did not know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were quitting Royal duties. Read on to know more.

Putting all the rumours to rest, Sir Elton John has denied reports that he knew about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plans to leave the royal family before they even told Queen Elizabeth II. Recently, various reports suggested that John spoke to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex every day before they announced the news and he knew about their plans before they revealed them to the Queen. However, according to a report by Fox News, the reports were false.

Reacting to the media reports, the singer’s spokesperson told Fox News that the first time John heard of the details and timing of Harry and Meghan's plans was when the announcement went up on their Instagram handle. Just like everyone else, the legendary singer was also unaware of the couple’s plans and the announcement took him by surprise. The clarification comes a day after The Mirror reported that the couple spoke to the singer prior to the public announcement.

According to the report, a source told The Mirror that the royal couple sees John as a motherly figure and although they made their decision alone, John acted as a shoulder the two could lean on while they did it. While Meghan and Harry were figuring out the specifics of their decision, they needed someone who could listen to them while they spoke about their future plans and John was that person. The insider also asserted that John never told the couple what to do and was strictly a listening ear.

In a statement posted on the Sussexes' verified Instagram account, last week, the couple announced that they will not be performing any kind of royal duties henceforth. As they figure out the specifics of their exit, Meghan is staying in Canada with their son Archie, while Harry is reportedly in Britain.

