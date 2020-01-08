Elton John donates USD 1 million to Australian bushfire relief fundraiser during a Sydney concert

Elton John gave USD 1 million to Australian bushfire relief fundraiser during his concert in Sydney. Read to know more.

In an attempt to help Australia combat the devastating bushfire that has ravaged the country, Elton John is donating USD 1 million to the relief efforts being conducted for those affected by the calamity. The singer made the announcement during his latest performance in Sydney. "We should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters are doing. There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes," he told his fans.

Further talking about the loss of animal lives in the country, the singer said, “And lastly, there's the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and it's heartbreaking. Therefore tonight, I will be pledging $1 million dollars to support the bushfire relief fund,” Elton’s announcement received a huge round of applause from the audience. Following the announcement, the legendary singer urged people to come together and contribute to the cause. “As I said earlier, this is a magnificent country and I love it here, so much and to see what is happening here breaks my heart, so we have to come together, we have to fight and this is my bit towards it and I love Australia so much.”

BREAKING: Elton John has closed a concert in Sydney by pledging one million dollars for Australia's bushfire recovery efforts.#australiafire #AustralianWildFires #AustraliaisBurning pic.twitter.com/5u44fF4lfz — Tom Williams (@tom__williams) January 7, 2020

As various heart-breaking pictures and videos of the devastation taking place in Australian cover our social media feeds, many celebrities, including Chris Hemsworth, Kylie Jenner, Pink, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have made generous contributions to the relief fund. The devastating brushfire crisis in the country has already claimed the lives of 17 people and about a half a billion total mammals, birds and reptiles. It has burned through more than 18 million acres since it sparked in September 2019.

