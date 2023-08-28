Elton John Health Update: 76-year-old singer returns home after fall at French villa; to remain under observation

Famed musician Sir Elton John has returned to his residence after a brief hospital stay due to an accidental fall at his villa in Nice, France. The 76-year-old singer slipped at his home in the South of France, leading to his admission to the orthopedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre in Monaco.

Elton John returns home but will remain under observation

According to a spokesperson from John’s team, the hospital visit was a precautionary measure, and subsequent check-ups confirmed only minor injuries. The team has informed that the singer was promptly discharged and has returned home. They even shared that Elton is reportedly in good health.

For the unversed, Elton John had been enjoying a peaceful summer break at his villa alongside his husband, David Furnish, following the conclusion of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July. Unexpectedly, yesterday, the incident occurred.

John has not canceled any of his upcoming engagements. He was briefly admitted to the hospital on August 27th, 2023, and has been discharged today, which is August 28th, 2023, a Monday.

Elton John’s medical timeline and near-death experience

This isn't the first time that Sir Elton has experienced a fall. In late 2021, he suffered a similar incident that compelled him to reschedule the European and UK legs of his Farewell tour to 2023. The fall during his summer break resulted in significant hip pain and discomfort. Despite extensive physical therapy and specialized treatment, the pain persisted and posed challenges to his mobility. He made the decision to undergo an operation to ensure a full recovery and regain his mobility without enduring pain. He also outlined plans for intensive physiotherapy to support his rehabilitation process.

Furthermore, back in 2017, Sir Elton John faced a battle with prostate cancer and chose surgery over chemotherapy as his favored treatment approach. Regrettably, a complication arising from the surgery resulted in a leakage of fluids. This complication then triggered a serious infection, which his medical experts categorized as having the potential to be life-threatening.

This latest event is another in a sequence of health difficulties that Sir Elton John has encountered in recent times. Nonetheless, his resilience and resolve to make a recovery are evident in his dedicated efforts towards healing and willingness to live his life and make the most out of it.

