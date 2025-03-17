Elton John Health Update: How Vision Loss is Affecting His Everyday Activities; REPORT

Sir Elton John has reportedly faced significant health challenges affecting his vision. As per The Sun, he contracted a severe eye infection in July 2024 while vacationing in the South of France, which resulted in complete blindness in his right eye and limited vision in his left.

This deterioration has impacted his daily activities, including his ability to sign autographs. Fans purchasing limited edition sets of his forthcoming album, Who Believes In Angels?, have been informed that Sir Elton can now only provide a simplified signature, consisting of his initial 'E' followed by a kiss.

Despite these health setbacks, Sir Elton remains optimistic and continues to engage in his musical endeavors. According to Pitchfork, he has collaborated with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile on Who Believes In Angels?, which is set for release on April 4, 2025. The duo has already released the title track, giving fans a preview of the album’s direction.

To celebrate the launch, they will perform together at The London Palladium on March 26, 2025, in a special event titled An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile, as reported by EltonJohn.com. His vision impairment has also impacted his professional engagements.

According to NPR, he expressed regret over missing the gala performance of the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, a project he was closely involved with. In a December 2024 interview, he shared that his vision loss has significantly affected his ability to read, watch, and work in the studio.

Throughout his five-decade career, Sir Elton has faced various health challenges but has always demonstrated resilience. As per The Sun, he remains hopeful about his recovery and is grateful for his successful career and the support of his family. In a recent interview, he acknowledged the difficulties of his current condition but maintained an optimistic outlook, stating that he has overcome past health issues and remains determined to continue his work.

