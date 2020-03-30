Elton John hosts moving socially distant COVID 19 concert starring Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish & Camila Cabello

Elton John hosted a moving socially distant COVID 19 concert starring Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello to honour the healthcare professionals. Read on to know more.

As the world crumbles under the fear of Coronavirus, people across the globe are coming together to pay tribute to all the health care professionals who are risking their lives to save the infected people. In honour of these front line health care workers and first responders, Elton John put up a star-studded Living Room Concert that featured everyone from Lady Gaga to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The artists went on air from their homes for a moving show on March 29th.

The concert featured a heartfelt performance by Alicia, who performed a rendition of her hit track Underdog and dedicated it to the first responders who are leading this battle against the COVID 19 crisis. Lady Gaga also appeared in the show, but she did not sing. Instead, she delivered a heartfelt message for the people who have lost their jobs or loved ones because of the ongoing Pandemic. Mariah Carey, on the other hand, performed her song Always Be My Baby in her home studio.

It also featured Camila and Shawn light-heartedly flirting with each other amid the ongoing health crisis. The 23-year-old belted out her smashing hit My Oh My as her boyfriend played the guitar for her. In addition to this, the socially distant concert also featured Billie, who seemed bored while performing her song Bad Guy. Globally, the deadly virus has infected overreached more than 718,000 people. While 149,000 people have recovered, more than 33,000 have died, Al Jazeera reported.

As the situation continues to worsen, celebrities are coming forward to play their part in the fight against the Pandemic, especially the stars from the music industry. Just last week, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato stated that they will be donating free meals to the people in need. They joined the #OpenForDelivery, which is trying to spread awareness about how the restaurants are still open and need business now more than ever. Jamie Lynn Spears and Mark Cuban have also joined the initiative.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish gets called out by Bhad Bhabie for not ‘DMing’ her: That's what happens when B****** get famous.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More