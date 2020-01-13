Elton John knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were quitting Royal duties before the Queen
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent announcement about putting some distance between themselves and the Royal family might have shocked the world and the royal family, Sir Elton John knew about Megxit before even the Queen did. The legendary singer was one of the few people who stood by the couple’s side as they debated their future in the royal family. According to The Mirror, John spoke to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex every day before they announced the news and he knew about their plans before they revealed them to Queen Elizabeth II.
A source told The Mirror that the royal couple sees John as a motherly figure and although they made their decision alone, John just acted as a shoulder the two could lean on while they did it. While Meghan and Harry were figuring out the specifics of their decision, they needed someone who could listen to them while they spoke about their future plans and John was that person. The insider also asserted that John never told the couple what to do and was strictly a listening ear.
Another insider, however, told The Post that while he did have an idea about the couple’s plan, their announcement still came as a surprise to him. The source also asserted that John admires the couple for taking control of their lives. He cares for them and their family and supports them unconditionally. The insider again stated that Megan and Harry took the decision with any outside influence and only kept their future happiness and well-being in mind.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
In a statement posted on the Sussexes' verified Instagram account, last week, the couple announced that they will not be performing any kind of royal duties henceforth. And as they figure out the specifics of their exit, Meghan is staying in Canada with their son Archie, while Harry is reportedly in Britain.
