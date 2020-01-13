Elton John knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were quitting Royal duties before the Queen

Elton John knew that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were about to quit royal duties even before the Queen. Read on to know more.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent announcement about putting some distance between themselves and the Royal family might have shocked the world and the royal family, Sir Elton John knew about Megxit before even the Queen did. The legendary singer was one of the few people who stood by the couple’s side as they debated their future in the royal family. According to The Mirror, John spoke to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex every day before they announced the news and he knew about their plans before they revealed them to Queen Elizabeth II.

A source told The Mirror that the royal couple sees John as a motherly figure and although they made their decision alone, John just acted as a shoulder the two could lean on while they did it. While Meghan and Harry were figuring out the specifics of their decision, they needed someone who could listen to them while they spoke about their future plans and John was that person. The insider also asserted that John never told the couple what to do and was strictly a listening ear.

Another insider, however, told The Post that while he did have an idea about the couple’s plan, their announcement still came as a surprise to him. The source also asserted that John admires the couple for taking control of their lives. He cares for them and their family and supports them unconditionally. The insider again stated that Megan and Harry took the decision with any outside influence and only kept their future happiness and well-being in mind.

In a statement posted on the Sussexes' verified Instagram account, last week, the couple announced that they will not be performing any kind of royal duties henceforth. And as they figure out the specifics of their exit, Meghan is staying in Canada with their son Archie, while Harry is reportedly in Britain.

