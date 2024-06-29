Elton John Marks His First Glastonbury Festival Anniversary With New Behind-The-Scenes Video: WATCH

To mark a year of his historical performance at England’s much-celebrated Glastonbury Festival, Sir Elton John revealed a video on Wednesday, June 25, taking fans inside what went into creating and executing his set that received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The never-before-seen clips show the star rehearsing with his band and interacting with the crew backstage. He also meets the 88-year-old founder of the festival, Sir Michael Eavis. John told him he thought his being at the festival was serendipity because it would probably be his last show ever in the U.K.

An estimated 120,000 people gathered in front of the Pyramid Stage on June 25, 2023, to watch John perform, making it the biggest-ever overnight audience for a Glastonbury set. A record 7.3 million viewers streamed it live, too.

In the video shared by the Can You Feel the Love Tonight singer, he explained why the setlist for the gig differed from other performances in his 330-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. John said, “I hadn't played Are You Ready for Love for a long, long time, and it's a wonderful song by Tom Bell. Having their choir do that and having Jacob [Lusk] sing on it, this has been a shot in the arm. It has given us impetus.”

“The world is pushing apart at the moment, it’s not bringing together, and Are You Ready For Love, this is what we need more of.” he asserted.

As the video progresses, John says in a voiceover that he’s all about promoting new parties, passing the message on, and encouraging people who have real talent to be themselves. He sees these deeds as acts of giving back. “All I can do is what I do: bring people together with my music,” he says.

Elton John wished Dua Lipa 'all the best' for her Glastonbury Festival gig as a headliner

John, who headlined the fest last year, shared an Instagram story wishing his Cold Heart duet partner Dua Lipa “the best of luck” as she prepared to headline the festival on Friday, June 28, night.

The up-and-rising singer, 28, as expected, in fact, delivered an electrifying performance as the headliner of the annual British festival just a few hours ago and revealed during her between-song chat that the slot was one of her manifestations materializing. “I've written this moment down and wished for it and dreamt it and worked so hard,” the Dance the Night Away singer said.

At one of the highest moments of her enduring career on Friday, Dua recalled one of her first gigs, playing to 10 people who “only came because we offered them free drinks.” Needless to say, the trip down memory lane made her a wee bit nostalgic.

Almost 100,000 people watched Lipa play, per BBC.