Elton John receives a special award 'Companion of Honour' in a music charity

"Grease" star Olivia Newton-John, who received a damehood for "services to charity, cancer research, and entertainment", was named among more than 1,000 others in the UKs New Year Honours 2020 list.

While the majority of those honoured are locals who have being recognised for work in their communities, several celebrities have also been included, reports ew.com. Directors Sam Mendes ("1917") and Steve McQueen ("12 Years A Slave") were knighted, "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight was named as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody were named Officers of the Order of the British Empire, and "Caribbean Queen" singer Billy Ocean was named Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Legendary singer Elton John, who was knighted in 1998, has been made a Companion of Honour -- a special award that is only held by 65 people at one time -- for his achievements in music and charity work.

Credits :IANS

