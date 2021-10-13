Elton John to reportedly skip attending Princess Diana's memorial party as he recovers from hip surgery

Elton John may not be attending Princess Diana's memorial party being hosted by Prince William at Kensington Palace next week. The party which is being organised in honour of the statue of the late Princess unveiled in July on her 60th birthday will reportedly also not have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in attendance. According to The Sun, Elton John will have to skip the event owing to his condition amid recovery after a hip injury.

It was earlier reported that Sir Elton who was known to have been close to Princess Diana and has also been like a godfather to Prince William and Prince Harry was among the invitees for the event. As for the exclusive celebration being held on October 19th, the event was postponed in July owing to COVID-19 protocols and will now include 100 VIP guests.

According to The Sun, a source informed about Elton John's condition and why he won't be attending the event saying, "Elton underwent hip replacement surgery at the start of the month. It went well and he is on the mend but is taking things slow."

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not planning to make a UK visit, the reason for their possible non-attendance wasn't mentioned.

Prince Harry had last visited the UK in July when he joined his brother Prince Willaim to unveil a statue in honour of their late mother's 60th birthday. The royal siblings also made a joint speech at the event.

