Elton John reveals his ‘lifesaver’ habit during quarantine in a chat with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Elton John recently revealed that his AA meeting amidst the pandemic and the lockdown really helped him stay on track. The icon even called them a “lifesaver.”

British music icon Sir Elton John recently spoke to a popular royal couple and opened up about staying sober amidst quarantine and the pandemic. During a chat with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the debut episode of their first joint Spotify podcast, the 73-year-old veteran opened up about attending AA meetings virtually.

He stated that he has been attending his Alcoholics Anonymous meetings via Zoom from his home during the quarantine period. He stated that since he is a recovering alcoholic, he has to attend a meeting every Sunday. He also shared that he has been a part of the same group for the past 30 years and the program has really helped him in his battle with addiction. Elton continued: “If it hadn’t have been for Zoom, I don’t know what we would’ve done, I really don’t, without Zoom. It’s been a lifesaver.” Back in July, Elton celebrated 30 years of sobriety.

If you missed it, apart from John Legend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast had another special guest. The duo’s first podcast in their new series called Archewell Audio had their baby Archie’s cameo! While welcoming the audiences, Meghan and Harry were detailing the difficult year this has been and providing comfort to those who have lost loved ones, which is when baby Archie chimed in and wished everyone a happy new year. This intrusion was welcomed by the royal duo ad they laughed it off and continued with their chat.

