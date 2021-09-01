Elton John says BTS name dropping him in Permission To Dance was 'very flattering': It was so cool

Elton John has been very vocal about supporting BTS after the group dropped their single Permission To Dance where they honoured the Tiny Dancer singer by name-dropping him in one of their verses. In a chat, John opened up on being flattered by the gesture that the boy band showed, and said it was “so cool to be name-checked by someone like BTS.”

During an interview with the UK radio show The Official Big Top 40, via Billboard, John revealed that he found the name dropping ‘very flattering.’ Speaking about the kind of songs he prefers, the singer, 74, said that he appreciates the kind of music the new generation makes. “It does blow my mind but it’s because I love new, young music. That’s what inspires me,” John added.

Sharing his take on how the music industry has evolved, and about new artists including Holly Humberstone and The Kid LAROI, John went on to add that he sometimes wishes he could’ve made music like the new artists. “I love the old music, but the new music, when you hear something great by someone new, like Holly Humberstone or The Kid LAROI or someone like that, you just think 'God, I wish I could have done something like that when I was that young,'" he added.

The Sacrifice singer had previously showered the seven-member boy band with his appreciation for Permission To Dance name drop with a brief cover of the same. He also made sure to send his heartfelt gratitude across to the boy band by thanking them and their fandom ARMY.

