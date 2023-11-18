Elton John sheds light on his upcoming album’s status; details inside

The enduring friendship between Elton John and Bernie Taupin, spanning over five decades, is a remarkable tale in the music industry. Their collaboration began in 1967 when a young, aspiring lyricist named Taupin answered an advertisement placed by John. The duo's creative synergy resulted in timeless hits, such as Your Song and Rocket Man. Beyond the stage, their friendship has weathered the highs and lows of life, a testament to mutual respect and artistic understanding. Together, they have crafted a musical legacy that transcends generations, showcasing the enduring power of a genuine and enduring friendship.

Elton John shares new album release

In a jubilant moment at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Elton John, the music maestro at 76, recently seized the spotlight not just to honor but to surprise. As he stood to induct his enduring companion, Bernie Taupin, into the esteemed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, John disclosed a secret the music world had been yearning for, as per People . A revelation that the legendary duo, whose collaboration spans over 50 years, has just finished a brand-new album. John gleefully announced, "We’ve just finished an album in Los Angeles, which is going to surprise the s--- out of you." Humorous as ever, he playfully retracted, acknowledging his language, "Oops, I can’t say that."

He continued, “It's absolutely wonderful, and it's full of youth, and it's full of vitality. It’s a wonderful place to be after we’ve been together for 56 years.” Concluding his heartfelt speech, John bestowed high praise upon his close friend Taupin, hailing him as "one of the finest lyric writers of all time." John went on to reveal a unique aspect of their creative collaboration, expressing that with each rendition of Taupin's lyrics, he discovers new layers of meaning. Furthermore, he acknowledged, “He’s always been generous, and when I’ve crossed out verses, crossed out lines, he’s just gone with the flow and he’s trusted me. And that trust has spilled into our friendship.”

John Elton and Bernie Taupin’s music collaboration

The anticipation surrounding Elton John and Bernie Taupin's creative endeavors reached a crescendo earlier this year when Taupin, the mastermind behind hits like Rocket Man and Crocodile Rock, dropped subtle hints about a secret project. In May, upon his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Taupin coyly mentioned to Rolling Stone , "We’ve got some plans laid that can’t really be discussed right now." Fast forward to September, and the veil of secrecy began to lift. Taupin assured fans that another album was on the horizon, affirming, "There’s no doubt about that. Just because he isn’t touring doesn’t mean he is fading to black. He’s still going to be very much active in other areas."

