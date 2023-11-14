Elton John teases new album release; says it'll 'surprise' his fans

Elton John, the iconic music legend, has thrilled his fans with a surprise announcement- he’s releasing new music! The 76-year-old artist shared this exciting news during a special moment at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where he was inducting his dear friend and long-time song writing partner, Bernie Taupin, into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their enduring collaboration is the stuff of legends, and now, they have another gift in store for their fans.

A creative partnership that spans decades

During a special event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where he was inducting his friend and songwriter Bernie Taupin into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he shared this thrilling news. Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s incredible music partnership has spanned over 50 years, creating some of the most beloved songs in music history. As John took the stage to honor Taupin, he made an unexpected revelation. The dynamic duo had just completed a new album that John believes will “surprise the heck out of you.”

The enthusiastic John couldn’t contain his excitement during the induction event as he described their forthcoming album. He exclaimed that it was ‘absolutely wonderful’ and brimming with youth and validity. This fresh musical endeavor is extraordinary as it marks their collaboration after an impressive 56 years together.

ALSO READ: Elton John Health Update: 76-year-old singer returns home after fall at French villa; to remain under observation

What can you expect from the upcoming album?

Elton John, known for his musical evolution and innovative sounds, continues to captivate fans with new and surprising creations. Even as he approaches his late 70s, he maintains a zest for making music that resonates with audiences of all ages.

While the specific details of the album are yet to be unveiled, one thing is for sure-Elton John’s upcoming release promises to be a delightful musical journey that will leave fans eagerly anticipating every note. The legendary artist’s ability to reinvent himself while staying true to his roots ensures that this album will be extraordinary.

ALSO READ: 12 best songs of all time that will make you nostalgic