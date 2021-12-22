Elton John's Xmas party on Zoom with Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X & more was a fun-filled affair

The most happening lockdown party of them all was recently hosted by music icon Elton John! The 74-year-old star recently hosted a joint Zoom call with all of his collaborators from The Lockdown Sessions, an album made fully during the pandemic. This star-studded party saw guests like Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Nicki Minaj and many others.

As reported by People, once the party began, the stars began to roll in and greeted John one by one. Some stars also hilariously faced hurdles while joining the call like us mere mortals. The hurdles started when Colin Padalecki from Surfaces as he started speaking and Jimmie Allen pointed out that he's on mute. On the other hand, Rina Sawayama hilariously wiped down her camera after she realised how blurry she looked.

Shortly after, SG Lewis greets John and in the background, the star’s mom shouted "dinner is ready." Singer Charlie Puth on the other hand, asked someone to turn down the air conditioning because he "can't hear." The singer joked: "Well, it's finally launched, can you believe it? It's been amazing to work with you all.”

The only star missing from the party was Ed Sheeran. Although he made it just in time, once everyone said their goodbyes, Sheeran came running in behind John (in person) and said, "Did I miss it?" John then responded, "it's supposed to be on Zoom and now you're here." "But now that you are here I suppose I could squeeze you in, as is my want," he continued. Sheeran, 30, then put his arm around John and said "Merry Christmas."

