Elvis actor Austin Butler opens up about Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Austin Butler shares that his heart is “shattered” and is “eternally grateful” for the time he shared with Lisa Marie Presley before her unfortunate death. Other celebs also paid their tributes.

Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley
Austin Butler opens up about Lisa Marie Presley’s tragic death

The Elvis actor Austin Butler opened up about Lisa Marie Presley’s death and shared he  “will forever cherish” the moments he spent with the singer before her sudden demise on January 12, 2023. 

Austin Butler shared, his “heart” is “shattered” for Lisa’s mother and daughters 

In an interview with E! News on Friday, Austin Butler shared, “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie.” referring to Lisa’s daughters and her mother.

Austin Butler shared that Lisa Marie Presley “will always be remembered”

He added “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa Marie Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes to support Austin Butler

Not too long ago Lisa Marie Presley was spotted at the 2023 Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla Presley which she attended to support Austin Butler who plays the legend of Elvis Presley in the much-talked-about biopic Elvis. In fact, Austin was not only nominated but ended up winning the award for Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father Elvis Presley. Butler shared, at the Golden Globes he got the chance to tell Lisa Marie he loved her.

Other members of the Elvis team who paid tribute to the late singer

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the director of Elvis Baz Luhrmann opened up about Lisa Marie Presley’s tragic death on his Instagram and wrote, “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Tom Hanks, the actor who famously played the role of Elvis Presley's manager “Colonel” Tom Parker in Elvis shared that he and his wife Rita Wilson are “heartbroken, absolutely broken.” He added, “Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.”

Clearly, Lisa Marie Presley was a beloved singer who made plenty of friends in the industry. The singer’s sudden demise has not only left her fans sad but has left a number of celebrities heartbroken. 

FAQs

Who is Lisa Marie Presley?
Born on February 1, 1968, Lisa Marie Presley was an American singer and songwriter. The only daughter of Hollywood icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, she was the sole heir to her father's huge estate. Lisa was also known for her famous contributions to the world of music that included her albums, 2003’s To Whom It May Concern, 2005’s Now What, and 2012’s Storm & Grace.
Is Austin Butler related to Lisa Marie Presley?
No, Austin Butler is not related to Lisa Marie Presley but he was the actor who portrayed the iconic character of Lisa’s father Elvis Presley in his biopic movie titled Elvis.
Did Lisa Marie Presley have any children?
Lisa Marie Presley had two children with her first husband, a daughter Danielle Riley Keough, who is an actress and a model, and a son Benjamin Keough who was born in 1992 who tragically died when he was 27. In 2008, Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin sisters, who she named Harper Vivienne Ann, and Finley Aaron Love. She shares her twin daughters with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.
How did Lisa Marie Presley die?
TMZ reported that Lisa Marie Presley had a sudden heart attack at her Los Angeles home which is in the suburb of Calabasas. The daughter of icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley was immediately rushed to the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center following the cardiac arrest. TMZ also reported despite all the “best care” and facilities, Lisa had to be placed in a medically-induced coma and was in critical condition before she died.
When was Lisa Marie Presley last seen?
Not too long ago Lisa Marie Presley was spotted at the 2023 Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla Presley which she attended to support Austin Butler who plays the legend of Elvis Presley in the much-talked-about biopic Elvis. In fact, Austin was not only nominated but ended up winning the award for Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father Elvis Presley.
Credits: IndieWire, Page Six, E! News, Getty Images

