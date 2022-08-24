Remembering Elvis Presley with his 10 most popular hits

We’ve put together a list of the top 10 most popular Elvis Presley songs, highlighting how the American legend made a seismic impact on culture and changed the parameters of the popular songs forever.

Top Elvis Presley Song
Elvis Presley, known as the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," was a legendary figure in his age of music before he passed away on August 16, 1977, leaving an enduring impression on popular culture. Based on album sales and Billboard performance, 24/7 Tempo identified his most well-liked songs as a way to honor him. Many of Elvis Presley's songs were released in the late 1950s, during the height of his popularity. His ability to remain relevant as an artist is demonstrated by the fact that some of his most cherished albums didn't come out until the 1970s.

Here are the top Elvis Presley songs:

10. "Stuck On You"

Release date: March 1, 1960

Certified copies: 1 million

Elvis' first record to be released following his time serving in the Army abroad was "Stuck On You." Elvis was so well-liked that, according to RCA, 1.4 million record sleeves were printed before any music was ever recorded for the release. The song spent four weeks at the top of the Hot 100 chart.

9. "Return To Sender"

Release date: Oct. 20, 1962

Certified copies: 1 million

For his 1962 movie "Girls! Girls! Girls," Elvis recorded "Return to Sender." The song peaked at No. 2 and stayed 16 weeks on the Hot 100.

8. "It’s Now Or Never"

Release date: July 18, 1960

Certified copies: 1 million

The melody for this 1960 hit was taken from the Italian song "O Sole Mio" by songwriters Aaron Schroeder and Wally Gold. The difficult vocal recording was supposedly recorded by Elvis in one go. The song debuted at No. 1 and remained there for five weeks on the Hot 100.

7. "Are You Lonesome Tonight?"

Release date: Nov. 14, 1960

Certified copies: 2 million

This sappy song spent six weeks at the top of the Hot 100 chart. Elvis' manager Col. Tom Parker suggested that the song be recorded after his time in the Army. According to rumors, Parker's wife loved the music.

6. "Heartbreak Hotel"

Release date: Jan. 1, 1956

Certified copies: 2 million

The first nationwide smash for Elvis was "Heartbreak Hotel." John Lennon, Keith Richards, and Elton John are just a few of the admirers who have said it has changed their lives.

5. "All Shook Up"

Release date: March 1, 1957

Certified copies: 2 million

Elvis Presley's 1957 smash song "All Shook Up" was written by Otis Blackwell, the same songwriter behind "Don't Be Cruel." The tempo of the song is made up of the singer's drumming on the back of a guitar, according to Elvis expert Ernst Jorgensen.

4. "Teddy Bear"

Release date: June 1, 1957

Certified copies: 2 million

Although it is sometimes left off lists of Elvis Presley's best songs, "(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear" is one of his most commercially successful tunes. The song, "Loving You," was one of four songs by the artist to receive a 2x Multi-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. It was featured on the soundtrack of his second film.

3. "Jailhouse Rock"

Release date: Sept. 1, 1957

Certified copies: 2 million

Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller wrote "Jailhouse Rock" in the 1950s for Elvis Presley's impending film, "The Hard Way," which at the time. The movie was renamed "Jailhouse Rock" once RCA decided to release the song as a single, and both were planned for release on the same day.

2. "Love Me Tender"

Release date: Aug. 1, 1956

Certified copies: 3 million

Elvis performed the ballad "Love Me Tender" for his debut film, which had the same name. The song, whose lyrics were written by Ken Darby, the film's music director, uses the melody from "Aura Lee," a song that became popular during the Civil War. The song was reportedly performed by Elvis twice for the recording.

1. "Hound Dog"

Release date: July 1, 1956

Certified copies: 4 million

One of The King's most well-known performances is his controversial rendition of "Hound Dog" on "The Milton Berle Show" in June 1956. The look, complete with hips swinging, solidified his standing as a household name. His best-selling hit in the country is the tune.

The undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley continues to enthrall millions of people worldwide with his music. Few musicians have produced more songs and albums than Elvis Presley did in his 23 years as a musician.

FAQs

What was significant about Elvis Presley?
Throughout his amazing career, Presley helped popularize rock 'n' roll music in America. He also won three Grammy Awards for his gospel recordings. A major musical force, Presley had 18 No. 1 singles, including "Don't Be Cruel," "Good Luck Charm" and "Sus
What was Elvis's weakness?
Among Presley's ailments attributed to his genes were alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, which can attack the lungs and liver; colon issues; an immune deficiency and lifelong insomnia.
How did Elvis influence the world?
Though Presley was widely known for his “provocative” dances moves and his popularization of Rock n' Roll Presley impacted American culture in a much larger aspect. His influence on Americans and American culture aided desegregation and civil rights durin
What was Elvis favorite food?
The peanut butter and banana sandwich has been referred to as a favorite of Elvis Presley, who was renowned for his food cravings such as the Fool's Gold Loaf, a loaf of French white bread filled with a pound each of bacon, peanut butter, and grape jelly.
What made Elvis stand out?
There were two things in particular that made Elvis Presley stand out in American culture: his music and his stage presence. Much of his music was influenced by the black artists he grew up listening to.
What makes Elvis Presley's music unique?
The recording was a sensation, and was played nonstop on local radio stations. From there, Elvis and his band evolved a distinctive rock-and-roll – or “rockabilly” – sound, blending different strains of music with an energetic vocal style, new rhythms and
How many songs did Elvis actually write?
He wrote 57 songs recorded by Elvis over 20 years. Some of Elvis's most memorable songs were written by Weisman. His contributions to Elvis's sound started from the very first album Elvis recorded with “First in Line”.
What kind of music was Elvis known for singing?
Their repertoire consisted of the kind of material for which Presley would become famous: blues and country songs, Tin Pan Alley ballads, and gospel hymns. Presley knew some of this music from the radio, some of it from his parents' Pentecostal church and
What are 3 interesting facts about Elvis Presley?
Elvis won three Grammy awards during this lifetime, all for gospel music. Elvis had one child – a daughter named Lisa Marie. Elvis only performed in three cities outside the U.S. – Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto, Canada. Elvis' first movie was “Love Me Ten
