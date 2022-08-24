Remembering Elvis Presley with his 10 most popular hits

Elvis Presley, known as the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," was a legendary figure in his age of music before he passed away on August 16, 1977, leaving an enduring impression on popular culture. Based on album sales and Billboard performance, 24/7 Tempo identified his most well-liked songs as a way to honor him. Many of Elvis Presley's songs were released in the late 1950s, during the height of his popularity. His ability to remain relevant as an artist is demonstrated by the fact that some of his most cherished albums didn't come out until the 1970s.

Here are the top Elvis Presley songs:

10. "Stuck On You"

Release date: March 1, 1960

Certified copies: 1 million

Elvis' first record to be released following his time serving in the Army abroad was "Stuck On You." Elvis was so well-liked that, according to RCA, 1.4 million record sleeves were printed before any music was ever recorded for the release. The song spent four weeks at the top of the Hot 100 chart.

9. "Return To Sender"

Release date: Oct. 20, 1962

Certified copies: 1 million

For his 1962 movie "Girls! Girls! Girls," Elvis recorded "Return to Sender." The song peaked at No. 2 and stayed 16 weeks on the Hot 100.

8. "It’s Now Or Never"

Release date: July 18, 1960

Certified copies: 1 million

The melody for this 1960 hit was taken from the Italian song "O Sole Mio" by songwriters Aaron Schroeder and Wally Gold. The difficult vocal recording was supposedly recorded by Elvis in one go. The song debuted at No. 1 and remained there for five weeks on the Hot 100.

7. "Are You Lonesome Tonight?"

Release date: Nov. 14, 1960

Certified copies: 2 million

This sappy song spent six weeks at the top of the Hot 100 chart. Elvis' manager Col. Tom Parker suggested that the song be recorded after his time in the Army. According to rumors, Parker's wife loved the music.

6. "Heartbreak Hotel"



Release date: Jan. 1, 1956

Certified copies: 2 million

The first nationwide smash for Elvis was "Heartbreak Hotel." John Lennon, Keith Richards, and Elton John are just a few of the admirers who have said it has changed their lives.

5. "All Shook Up"

Release date: March 1, 1957

Certified copies: 2 million

Elvis Presley's 1957 smash song "All Shook Up" was written by Otis Blackwell, the same songwriter behind "Don't Be Cruel." The tempo of the song is made up of the singer's drumming on the back of a guitar, according to Elvis expert Ernst Jorgensen.

4. "Teddy Bear"

Release date: June 1, 1957

Certified copies: 2 million

Although it is sometimes left off lists of Elvis Presley's best songs, "(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear" is one of his most commercially successful tunes. The song, "Loving You," was one of four songs by the artist to receive a 2x Multi-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. It was featured on the soundtrack of his second film.

3. "Jailhouse Rock"

Release date: Sept. 1, 1957

Certified copies: 2 million

Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller wrote "Jailhouse Rock" in the 1950s for Elvis Presley's impending film, "The Hard Way," which at the time. The movie was renamed "Jailhouse Rock" once RCA decided to release the song as a single, and both were planned for release on the same day.

2. "Love Me Tender"

Release date: Aug. 1, 1956

Certified copies: 3 million

Elvis performed the ballad "Love Me Tender" for his debut film, which had the same name. The song, whose lyrics were written by Ken Darby, the film's music director, uses the melody from "Aura Lee," a song that became popular during the Civil War. The song was reportedly performed by Elvis twice for the recording.

1. "Hound Dog"

Release date: July 1, 1956

Certified copies: 4 million

One of The King's most well-known performances is his controversial rendition of "Hound Dog" on "The Milton Berle Show" in June 1956. The look, complete with hips swinging, solidified his standing as a household name. His best-selling hit in the country is the tune.

The undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley continues to enthrall millions of people worldwide with his music. Few musicians have produced more songs and albums than Elvis Presley did in his 23 years as a musician.

