HBO MAX: Why watch 'Elvis': The New Elvis Presley Biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks?

Currently streaming on HBO Max, this biopic is indeed a musical extravaganza of Elvis Presley's music. Under the direction of Baz Luhrmann, this epic biopic is the representation of Elvis Presley's whirlwind life which was definitely overwhelming.

Elvis Presley

Elvis Aaron Presley popularly known as Elvis needs no introduction. This American singer and actor is definitely the "King of Rock and Roll." Regarded as a 20th century cultural figure, his songs are transformative. Right from Elvis Presley Can’t help falling in love to suspicious minds, Elvis Presley songs are simply iconic.

Elvis 2022 on HBO Max

This 2022 biographical musical drama directed by Baz Luhrmann fantastically follows the life of this rock and roll icon, singer, and actor Elvis Presley. The movie is from the perspective of Colonel Tom Parker, his manager. With Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as Parker, along with Olivia DeJonge and Helen Thomson, this movie is a kaleidoscope of Elvis’s life. Right from his early years, his rise to fame, along with his eventual demise, the movie has everything. If you’d like to be a part of the King of Rock 'n' Roll's iconic moments in life amidst all the highs and lows, this is the movie to watch. By the end of the Elvis Presley Biopic, you simply fall in love with Elvis. The movie is filled with memorable moments, iconic outfits, and soulful songs.

Beyond the biopic, you can also watch the latest Jurassic World movie called Jurassic World Dominion on Peacock. Other movies to stream include, We’re All Going To The World’s Fair on HBO Max, Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank on Paramount Plus, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul on Peacock or I Came By on Netflix among many other releases.

As a bonus here is a September release list to help you find all the latest releases at once.

September 1, 2022

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Netflix)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Pantheon (AMC+)

September 2, 2022

Dated & Related (Netflix)

Devil in Ohio (Netflix)

Fakes (Netflix)

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (Peacock)

House of Hammer (Discovery+)

September 4, 2022

McEnroe (Showtime)

Rick and Morty Season 6 (Adult Swim)

September 5, 2022

The Murders Before the Marathon (Hulu)

Out of Office (Comedy Central)

Recipes for Love and Murder (Acorn TV)

September 6, 2022

Destination Paris (Paramount+)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (Netflix)

September 7, 2022

Chef's Table: Pizza (Netflix)

Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

September 8, 2022

The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 (Netflix)

The Good Fight Season 6 (Paramount+)

Last Light (Peacock)

Pinocchio (Disney+)

Wedding Season (Hulu)

September 9, 2022

Cobra Kai Season 5 (Netflix)

End of the Road (Netflix)

Gutsy (Apple TV+)

September 11, 2022

American Gigolo (Showtime)

Monarch (Fox)

The Serpent Queen (Starz)

September 12, 2022

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards (NBC)

September 13, 2022

The Come Up (Freeform)

Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum (Netflix)

September 14, 2022

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 (Hulu)

Heartbreak High (Netflix)

September 15, 2022

Atlanta Season 4 (FX)

Speak No Evil (Shudder)

Vampire Academy (Peacock)

September 16, 2022

Do Revenge (Netflix)

Goodnight Mommy (Prime Video)

I Used to Be Famous (Netflix)

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Netflix)

Mija (Disney+)

September 18, 2022

SEAL Team Season 6 (Paramount+)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

September 19, 2022

9-1-1 Season 6 (Fox)

Best in Dough (Hulu)

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 (CBS)

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 (Fox)

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 (Disney+)

NCIS Season 20 (CBS)

Quantum Leap (NBC)

The Voice Season 22 (NBC)

September 20, 2022

FBI Season 5 (CBS)

FBI: International Season 2 (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 (CBS)

New Amsterdam Season 5 (NBC)

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Netflix)

The Resident Season 6 (Fox)

September 21, 2022

Abbott Elementary Season 2 (ABC)

Andor (Disney+)

The Amazing Race Season 34 (CBS)

Big Sky Season 3 (ABC)

Chicago Fire Season 11 (NBC)

Chicago Med Season 8 (NBC)

Chicago PD Season 10 (NBC)

The Conners Season 5 (ABC)

Designing Miami (Netflix)

The Goldbergs Season 10 (ABC)

Home Economics Season 3 (ABC)

The Masked Singer: Season 8 (Fox)

Meet Cute (Peacock)

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Netflix)

Survivor Season 43 (CBS)

September 22, 2022

The Hype Season 2 (HBO)

The Kardashians Season 2 (Hulu)

Law & Order Season 22 (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 (NBC)

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix)

September 23, 2022

Blonde (Netflix)

Lou (Netflix)

On the Come Up (Paramount+)

Sidney (Apple TV+)

September 25, 2022

Bob's Burgers Season 13 (Fox)

Family Guy Season 21 (Fox)

The Rookie Season 5 (ABC)

The Simpsons Season 34 (Fox)

September 27, 2022

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 (ABC)

La Brea Season 2 (NBC)

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (Netflix)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

September 28, 2022

The D'Amelio Show Season 2 (Hulu)

Hostages (HBO)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 (Disney+)

September 29, 2022

Call Me Kat Season 3 (Fox)

CSI: Vegas Season 2 (CBS)

The Empress (Netflix)

Young Sheldon Season 6 (CBS)

Ghosts Season 2 (CBS)

Welcome to Flatch Season 2 (Fox)

So Help Me Todd (CBS)

September 30, 2022

The Curse of Robert the Doll (Travel)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Apple TV+)

Jungle (Prime Video)

My Best Friend's Exorcism (Prime Video)

Ramy Season 3 (Hulu)

