Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough dies at 27; Source says the family is ‘beyond devastated’

In light of Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough’s recent passing, Lisa Marie Presley's rep spoke to E News and revealed how Benjamin’s mother is dealing with the tragic loss.

(Trigger Warning) As per reports by TMZ, Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough's son, Benjamin Keough, has passed away of an apparent suicide in Calabasas, California. He was 27 years old. Law enforcement sources told a publication that Benjamin appeared to have passed away due to "a self-inflicted gunshot wound" on Sunday. On the heartbreaking news, Lisa Marie Presley's rep told E News that, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley Keough. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Amid this sad news, Lisa Marie's rep didn't comment on the details surrounding Benjamin's death. The 27-year-old was born into a famous family and had seemingly followed in their footsteps. Like his grandfather, Elvis Presley, and dad Danny, Benjamin was pursuing a career in music and entertainment, as per TMZ.

Benjamin reportedly signed a USD 5 million record deal in 2009 with Universal to record up to five albums, as per the publication. It's unclear what happened with the deal, considering no albums were released. His older sister, Riley, has had the same aspirations and has made a name for herself in Hollywood. The 31-year-old actress has starred in The Girlfriend Experience, Logan Lucky, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Lodge and countless other films and television series.

While Benjamin was a few years younger than the actress, he was an older brother to his twin siblings, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, who are both 11 years old.

Benjamin's grandmother also happens to be Priscilla Presley. While Benjamin's family is no stranger to the spotlight, he typically kept a low-profile. However, last June, he gained attention after fans noticed how much he resembled his legendary grandfather. Soon after, people went wild over Benjamin's appearance. "That boy looks just like Elvis," one Twitter user wrote. Another chimed in, "oh my they could be twins," along with a gif of the iconic singer.

For now, this is all we know. Stay tuned for more updates on this case as it develops.

Share your comment ×