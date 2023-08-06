Riley Keough becomes sole heir of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's estate; DEETS here

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley has finally settled her 6-month-old legal battle in court for her mother and grandfather's estate. The case started with the passing of Keough's mother Lisa Marie Presley in January of 2023. The case was between Elvis's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and Keough.

Riley Keough's legal battle comes to an end

A Los Angeles judge has formally sanctioned Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's eldest child and Elvis Presley's granddaughter, to inherit her late mother's estate as the sole heir, according to multiple sources. According to Entertainment Tonight, Daisy Jones and the Six actor will also assume ownership of Graceland, Elvis' iconic home in Memphis, Tenn., which Lisa Marie inherited upon his passing in 1977.

The court's judgment marks the end of a legal dispute over Lisa Marie's will, which was brought into question by Priscilla Presley, Elvis' ex-wife following the singer's death in January. Approximately three weeks later, Priscilla filed court documents raising concerns about the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment that designated her granddaughter, her half-sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood, and her late brother Benjamin Keough as the beneficiaries of the estate. The amendment had removed Priscilla and her former business manager Barry Siegel, as co-trustees.

In May, Riley, Priscilla, and Michael Lockwood, the father and guardian of Harper and Finley reached a private settlement, designating Daisy Jones & The Six star, as the sole beneficiary of her mother's estate. Elvis's ex-wife said in a statement to E! News, "I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

Priscilla Presley given special privileges

As per a report by Deadline, Priscilla has been granted permission to retrieve her personal belongings from any facility under the control of the Graceland. Additionally, she has been given the right to be buried in the Meditation Garden on the premises, alongside Elvis, Lisa Marie, and her late grandson, Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, who tragically passed away at the age of 27 in 2020.

