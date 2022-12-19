Elvis star Austin Butler remembers his late mom in emotional SNL hosting debut

Austin Butler finished off the final show of Saturday Night Live 2022 by making his hosting debut and the actor who famously played Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's epic delivered a stunning monologue which also turned out to be a moving one as he remembered his late mother in the same. The actor looked back on his happy memories with her in one portion.

During his opening monologue, Butler paid tribute to his late mother, who passed away after battling cancer in 2014, when the actor was 23. Honouring her, he said, "Some of my favourite memories from growing up are watching SNL with her. And we'd watch every week," Butler then added. "And even though I had this crippling shyness, when I was with her, I'd just do anything to make my mom laugh I do ridiculous faces and voices, I did this ridiculous Gollum impression."

The actor further spoke about his mother missing out on watching him grow in his career and added, "Being silly with her is what broke me out of my shell and the core of what started me in acting," he continued. "My mom is no longer with us, but I've been thinking about her a lot this week, just imagining how proud she'd be of her son, who used to not be able to order food for myself at a restaurant, is now standing on this stage", he emotionally said.

Austin's SNL sketches

Overall Austin Butler's SNL debut turned out to be a massive success as the actor also participated in various sketches, including one where he played A Wonderful Life character and another where he portrayed a person during a white elephant gift exchange. The episode also marked comedian Cecily Strong's final appearance on the comedy show.