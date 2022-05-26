Elvis star Austin Butler reveals the best acting advice he received from co-star Tom Hanks

Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's film, offers the finest piece of advice he ever got from co-star Tom Hanks. Elvis, one of the most anticipated films of the summer, will recount the tale of Elvis Presley's journey to stardom and the rock and roll singer's difficult relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Academy Award winner Hanks plays Parker among an ensemble cast that includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Olivia DeJonge, and Dacre Montgomery. Luhrmann's involvement with the movie was revealed in 2014, with the movie having been in production for many years before. However, in a recent interview with GQ, Butler discussed how all-consuming it can be to take on a role of such calibre and revealed the helpful piece of advice that his co-star Hanks offered him.

After approaching Hanks, Butler revealed that his advice was simply that he should read something each day that is entirely disconnected from the project that he is involved in. Austin said as per Screenrant, "[Hanks' advice was] "Every day I try to read something that has nothing to do with the job that I’m doing." That gave me permission, because up till that point, I was only reading everything to do with Elvis. I was only listening to Elvis. It was Elvis’s influences and Elvis himself and nothing else."

Elvis seems to be Butler's breakthrough role, after roles in The Carrie Diaries and Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood. Butler previously acknowledged his personal connection to the part: both he and Presley lost their moms when they were just 23 years old, and his audition for the role included him performing "Unchained Melody" in tribute to his mother.

ALSO READ:Elvis: Tom Hanks examines his character 'Colonel Tom Parker' in the biopic