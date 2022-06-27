Elvis star Austin Butler reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's advice about working with Baz Luhrmann

Elvis starring Austin Butler released in theatres last week and the film has managed to receive positive reviews for the actor particularly. The film follows the story of the King of Rock and Roll and his musical career. One of the film's biggest highlights has been the grand scale of it which is the result of the vision of director Baz Luhrmann.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor opened up about one advice that he received from Leonardo DiCaprio who has worked with Luhrmann twice including Romeo and Juliet as well as The Great Gatsby. While the duo was on the set of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Butler revealed what Leonardo told him and said, "Leo told me, Baz is going to constantly keep you off balance, and it’s going to pull things out of you [that] you never knew you had inside you,’” Austin told EW. “That’s exactly the experience that I had."

Apart from Butler, Elvis also stars Tom Hanks in the role of the singer's manager. Previously, Hanks also spoke about what he thought regarding the casting of Butler for this role and added that he was convinced early on about why Austin was the perfect choice for the role. In the film, Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker.

Apart from Austin and Tom, the film also stars Helen Thomson as Elvis’s mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh who portrays Elvis’s father, Vernon, and DeJonge who plays Priscilla among others. The film was released in theatres on June 24.

