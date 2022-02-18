Elvis Trailer: Austin Butler transforms into exact replica of the King of Rock and Roll; WATCH

After a long long wait, fans will finally be able to watch Elvis Presley's life drawn out on the big screen. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the biography was first announced in 2014, after enduring many halts from casting to Covid, the sure-to-be blockbuster is on its way to the theatres. The movie is scheduled to premiere on 24 June, 2022.

The trailer of the movie was released on February 17 and is blindingly sparkly for all the good reasons invoking the Elvis vibe precisely. In the trailer, the story follows a small boy with big dreams and a body that feels music to its deepest crevis. The 3-minute long video also mentions the assassinations of US President John F. Kennedy and American Politician Martin Luther King Jr. The public reaction to the trailer has been over the moon with all hailing the king of rock and roll.

Meanwhile, the movie casts Tom Hanks in the role of Colonel Tom Parker who discovered Presley and subsequently managed his career. Hanks has transformed himself and looks absolutely unrecognisable along with Austin Butler who has taken on Elvis Presley's role and evolved himself to a perfect replica of the singer. Other actors working on the project are Olivia DeJonge, Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and David Wenham.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

Check Out the trailer below:

