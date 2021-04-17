Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen on 10 Years of Game of Thrones: 1st season was nonstop joy & so much fun

On the occasion of Game of Thrones' 10th anniversary, Emilia Clarke revealed in an interview that her season 1 experience "was so enormous and so all-consuming."

While Game of Thrones Season 8 left a bittersweet aftertaste for diehard fans, one can't neglect the legacy of the iconic HBO show. Due credit has to be given to the talented cast, who created magic with their respective characters. Emilia Clarke, who was barely 23 years of age when GoT Season 1 premiered on April 17, 2011, became a household name as the fierce queen Daenerys Targaryen.

On Game of Thrones' 10th year anniversary, Emilia looked back on the first season in an interview with Entertainment Weekly with her memory being a bit of a blur. Clarke honestly admitted that she looks back at GoT Season 1 and realises she's not at a point where she can retrospectively see it for what it is. The 34-year-old actress thinks she'll be 90 when she can actually do that. "The experience was so enormous and so all-consuming and defines me at that young moment in my life. You kind of look back at it like you would high school or college. When you're young like that, you're so in the moment," Emilia revealed.

Recalling her early GoT days with unabashed fondness, Clarke looks back at the person she was back then and says to her younger self, "You really have no idea what's coming. You have no idea what's about to hit." And according to Emilia, "it was beautiful for that." Clarke added how they were all very much in the moment that they were in while being "unaware" as to how the series was going to be received, what people were going to think about it and who they were going to be at the end of it.

"I'm going to call us kids because we were — we were just having fun, experiencing this crazy thing. And it was joyous for that. That first season was nonstop joy and so much fun. I look back at it with complete love," Emilia gleefully gushed to EW.

Happy Iron Anniversary, Game of Thrones fans!

