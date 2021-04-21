Emilia Clarke has 'NO DOUBT' that Games of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will be 'an enormous success'

In a recent interview, Emilia Clarke was asked her thoughts on the massive expansion into Westeros with multiple Game of Thrones prequels like House of the Dragon.

Emilia Clarke shared her honest thoughts in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly about the multiple prequels being drawn out of her legendary series Game of Thrones. Fans loved Emilia's brilliant performance as the fierce queen Daenerys Targaryen and were sad to find out that one of the eagerly anticipated GoT prequels titled House of the Dragon, which is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood and tells the story of House Targaryen, will not feature Emilia in any capacity given that the timeline is 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Nonetheless, Clarke is extremely excited about HBO's massive expansion into Westeros, especially House of the Dragon, sharing with EW, "Godspeed, everyone! You do you, you go, Glenn Coco! "It's just inevitable. I wish you all the best, it's gonna be whatever it will be, but of course they're doing more." According to the 34-year-old actress, one can't create something " that big" as Game of Thrones where people won't go, "And? What else? This is really good! Let's do loads more!."

Moreover, Emilia was all praises for Miguel Sapochnik, extending her good wishes to the House of the Dragon co-showrunner along with Ryan Condal. About Miguel, in particular, Clarke gushed, "I love him completely, so I have no doubt that's gonna be an enormous success, because he's just a genius." For the unversed, Sapochnik is the director behind some iconic Game of Thrones episodes like Battle of the Bastards, Hardhome, The Long Night and The Bells.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon is jam-packed with an interesting cast as Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno and Fabien Frankel are a part of the upcoming series. Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel and Greg Yaitanes will be directing House of the Dragon.

