Emilia Clarke OPENS UP on filming Game Of Thrones post brain haemorrhage; Recalls thinking ‘Am I gonna die?’

Emilia Clarke recently spoke up about her experience filming Game Of Thrones after suffering from a brain haemorrhage. Scroll down to see what the actress went through at the time.
Emilia Clarke is opening up about what filming was like for her after suffering her brain haemorrhage. The 33-year-old actress spoke to James Hibberd for his Game of Thrones book titled Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon about what she was going through at the time.

 

“It was crazy intense,” Emilia admitted. “We are in the desert in a quarry in like 90-degree heat, and I had the consistent fear that I was going to have another brain haemorrhage.” She recalled that she “spent a lot of time just being like: ‘Am I gonna die? Is that gonna happen on set? Because that would be really inconvenient.’ And with any kind of brain injury, it leaves you with fatigue that’s indescribable. I was trying so hard to keep it under wraps.”

 

She was treated to an air-conditioned car to, from and during filming to aid the condition. “They didn’t want to work me too hard. I was like: ‘Don’t think I’m a failure; don’t think I can’t do the job that I’ve been hired to do. Please don’t think I’m going to f*** up at any moment,’” she continued. “I had the Willy Wonka golden ticket. I wasn’t about to hand that in.”

 

In case you didn't know, Emilia first opened up about her condition in March of last year, explaining to fans that she had survived a SAH, a subarachnoid haemorrhage which is a life-threatening type of stroke, before opening up about the surgery that saved her.

 

ALSO READ: Emilia Clarke admits that she wanted to disappear when she suffered her second brain aneurysm

Credits : James Hibberd for Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, Getty Images

