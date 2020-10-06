Emilia Clarke OPENS UP on filming Game Of Thrones post brain haemorrhage; Recalls thinking ‘Am I gonna die?’
Emilia Clarke is opening up about what filming was like for her after suffering her brain haemorrhage. The 33-year-old actress spoke to James Hibberd for his Game of Thrones book titled Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon about what she was going through at the time.
“It was crazy intense,” Emilia admitted. “We are in the desert in a quarry in like 90-degree heat, and I had the consistent fear that I was going to have another brain haemorrhage.” She recalled that she “spent a lot of time just being like: ‘Am I gonna die? Is that gonna happen on set? Because that would be really inconvenient.’ And with any kind of brain injury, it leaves you with fatigue that’s indescribable. I was trying so hard to keep it under wraps.”
She was treated to an air-conditioned car to, from and during filming to aid the condition. “They didn’t want to work me too hard. I was like: ‘Don’t think I’m a failure; don’t think I can’t do the job that I’ve been hired to do. Please don’t think I’m going to f*** up at any moment,’” she continued. “I had the Willy Wonka golden ticket. I wasn’t about to hand that in.”
In case you didn't know, Emilia first opened up about her condition in March of last year, explaining to fans that she had survived a SAH, a subarachnoid haemorrhage which is a life-threatening type of stroke, before opening up about the surgery that saved her.
