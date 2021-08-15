Emilia Clarke REUNITES with Game of Thrones co star Jason Momoa as the duo pose for an adorable picture

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa aka Daenerys Targaryen & Khal Drogo from the TV show Game of Thrones recently enjoyed a short reunion with each other! Taking to Instagram, the Khaleesi posted an adorable picture with Momoa where the latter whisked her off her feet for an adorable all-smiles pose together, and fans can't contain their happiness.

What really caught the attention of most fans is Clarke’s witty caption referring to the time they spent together on the sets of the show. “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi [sic],” Clarke captioned the picture. In the caption, she also put out some very questionable yet hilarious hashtags while flaunting their friendship, “#drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft.”

The two of them played husband and wife in the popular HBO show Game of Thrones which wrapped up on May 19, 2019 after its 8th season. Despite Momoa’s role being relatively short-lived, it seems like the duo hasn’t really distanced themselves over the years. During a chat with Dax Shephard on his podcast Armchair Expert, via Harper’s Bazaar, Clarke had mentioned how Momoa took care of her as an experienced actor. “Jason was an experienced actor who had done a bunch of stuff before coming onto Game of Thrones. He said, 'This is how it's meant to be and how it's not meant to be. I'm going to make sure that's not the case.’ So he was always like, 'Can we get her a robe? She's shivering,” she said.

Check out Emilia Clarke’s post:

Referring to herself as ‘fortunate’ to have had the opportunity to work with Momoa, she mentioned that the actor was ‘kind’ and ‘considerate’ and cared about her.

Do you like Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa’s friendship? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Jason Momoa REVEALS why he wants to keep his kids away from Hollywood; Says ‘It’s very hard on people’