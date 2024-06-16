Emilia Clarke Reveals Her Opinions About Game Of Thrones Changes As More Time Passes; Says 'It Was Incredibly Rare'

Emilia Clarke is reflecting on her time in Game of Thrones In a chat with PEOPLE about her new partnership with Pegasus Distillerie the 37-year-old actress shared how her feelings about the iconic HBO series have evolved over the years. Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen. She expressed her gratitude for the enduring fan attachment and appreciation for the show.

She mentioned that it means the world to her that fans still cherish Game of Thrones. With the series behind her, Clarke has gained a clearer perspective on its significance. "The more distance I have from 'Game of Thrones.' The more I can quantify it," she said Reflecting on her early days on the show. She admitted "When I started, you don't know what you're doing. You don't know what you're surrounded by and you don't know what you're taking part in."

As time passes Clarke recognizes how special and rare her experience on the show was. "Now, as more and more time goes between it and me doing it" the more I'm like, that was incredibly special. And that was incredibly rare."

ALSO READ: 'You Will Be Seeing Me': Kenya Moore Confirms She Is Here To Say Amid Reports Of RHOA Suspension

Emilia Clarke's iconic role in Game of Thrones leaves a lasting legacy

Game of Thrones adapted from George R. R. Martin's fantasy novels, captivated audiences for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. Emilia Clarke who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen, was a central figure in a cast that included Lena Headey Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kit Harington Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner Maisie Williams. Isaac Hempstead Wright was also part of the ensemble.

Advertisement

Clarke's portrayal garnered significant acclaim. She earned four Emmy nominations: three for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2013, 2015 and 2016. In 2019 she received one for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Her role also led to nominations at prestigious awards like the SAG Awards. Saturn Awards, People's Choice Awards and Critics' Choice Television Awards also recognized her talent.

Beyond awards recognition, Clarke's impact extended to being named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2019. Her journey with Game of Thrones not only cemented her as a standout in television. It also highlighted the series' cultural impact. The show’s enduring legacy in the realm of fantasy storytelling remains unparalleled.

Emilia Clarke reflects on Game of Thrones journey amid launch of new production company

Clarke recently launched her own production company Magical Thinking Pictures, where she reflected on her time with Game of Thrones, This venture has given her new insights into the intricate processes behind creating such a monumental series.

Advertisement

"I really understand how the sausage is made now" Clarke jokes. She acknowledges the complexities and occasional frustrations of production. She emphasizes how this newfound perspective has deepened her appreciation for the unique magic that Game of Thrones captured.

"It makes me see even more just how lightning in a bottle that was and how fortunate I was to have that as part of my experience as an actor," Clarke reflects. She expresses profound gratitude for the opportunity. Describing herself as incredibly lucky.

Fans eagerly anticipate the return of the Game of Thrones universe with the prequel series House of the Dragon. Clarke's reflections highlight the enduring impact and complexity. These elements defined her journey through Westeros.

ALSO READ: Who Are Future Trunks and Kid Trunks In Dragon Ball? Explored