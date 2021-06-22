Emilia Clarke REVEALS if she has made peace with Daenerys Targaryen's fate on Game Of Thrones

Emilia Clarke said her Game of Thrones character, Daenerys Targaryen still has "a part of heart" as she looked back on the show's much-talked-about end.

While Game of Thrones fans are still discussing the show's shocking ending almost two years since the series ended, actress Emilia Clarke who essayed the role of Daenerys Targaryen on the show recently weighed in on how she has dealt with it, especially how things ended for her character. In her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clarke spoke about Daenerys' fate and if she can truly be objective about the show's end.

For the uninitiated, Emilia's character was killed off in the final season by Kit Harrington's Jon Snow and that left several fans heartbroken. Talking about her own reaction to it and if after two years, she has made peace with it, Clarke said, "I really have. I really, really, really have. I think it’ll take me to my 90s to be able to objectively see what Game of Thrones was, (laughingly added) because there’s just too much me in it", via THR.

Further discussing how the GOT character will always remain close to her, Clarke told THR, "Daenerys has a part of my heart. She is in there, and I’ll never forget. I can’t remember who I was talking to, but they were like, “Oh my God, when you say ‘she,’ you’re talking about Daenerys.” (Laughs.) And I was like, “Yeah! Because she’s a whole person. She’s got her own life that I explore."

After the HBO show, Emilia has moved on to bigger things including starring in the Star Wars franchise with 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story among other films. The actress is now gearing up for her Marvel debut as well. Clarke will be seen in an unspecified role that is strictly being kept under wraps in the studio's upcoming series titled Secret Invasion.

