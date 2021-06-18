Emilia Clarke REVEALS the possibility of returning as Qi’ra in Star Wars series

Emilia Clarke opens up about the fate of Qi’ra in the Star Wars franchise and what she knows so far.

Emilia Clarke made her Star Wars debut with Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018. The prequel film starred her in the role of Qi’ra and fans believe they haven't seen enough of her character yet and have been hopeful about her return. With a Star Wars series around Lando being confirmed, fans have wondered if Q'ira will make a return in the same. Emilia Clarke recently addressed the possibility of her coming back to the Star Wars universe.

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Josh Horowitz spoke to Clarke about her character's potential return to the franchise. Responding to the same, Emilia said, "I’ve heard nothing. Absolutely nothing. But a ‘Lando’ show makes so much sense, give that man his own show! Yes!"

The first announcement of Star Wars: Lando was made last December along with a string of other shows from the franchise including, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Andor, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Despite being in the dark about her character's fate in the franchise, Emilia confessed her love for Qi'ra saying, "I loved Qi’ra. Loved her, really really did." Further adding about the film's poor box office success, the actress said, "Everyone went in knowing what our dirty laundry looked like. And you couldn’t separate that gossip from the overall experience, but I’m so over the moon that people are posthumously enjoying it", via Screenrant.

While there's no confirmation about her Star Wars role, Clarke has moved on to another major franchise as she recently confirmed her role in Marvel's upcoming series Secret Invasion. While not much has been known about Clarke's role in the series, she will be seen alongside Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury on the show.

