Emilia Clarke REVEALS she fought back against Game of Thrones creators for Daenerys due to THIS reason

Emilia Clarke disclosed that she used to fight back against Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for making Daenerys more cold and expressionless than necessary.

It's been a while since Game of Thrones ended its monumental run of eight seasons but even now the discussion surrounding the finale makes its way across the Internet from time to time. Fans were majorly disappointed with how the arcs of lead characters like Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister culminated and continue to debate over season 8, in particular.

In James Hibberd's book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic Series, via Winter Is Coming, which gave some interesting details about the iconic series, it was revealed that Emilia Clarke had fought back against Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for a characteristic trait in Daenerys Targaryen. In Clarke's own words, the 33-year-old actress recalled how there were a number of times when she would question why she's being given a particular note. While she's quite consistently a 'How can I help?' kind of person, Emilia would have moments where she's like, 'Don't tell me what to do with my girl. I know what to do,' in reference to Daenerys.

"It’s like Daenerys’s calling card became cold expressionlessness. I always wanted to infuse that with some humanity because no one’s consistently like that. I would sometimes fight back a little: I get that she has to be steely and unforgiving and a powerful force. But in this moment she’s also a goddam human being. So I’m going to give you that and I really pray that you take that in the edit," Clarke concluded in the book.

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke on GoT finale criticism: I felt truthfully sad

Do you think Daenerys Targaryen was made out to be too ruthless and less humane? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×