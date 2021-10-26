Emilia Clarke says she was 'floating on an air of good vibes' amid 35th birthday bash; See Post

Emilia Clarke has recently taken to her social media platform to post some moments from her 35th birthday celebrations. The actor shared some pictures in monochrome and penned a fun caption alongside. "Holy birthday balls now THAT'S what I call a good time," Clarke began!

In the pictures, the happy actor can be seen partying with her friends while wearing a dramatic outfit with "feathers and glitter". The caption portrays Clarke's excitement over her epic birthday bash, and how her friends and family were in attendance for the same. "Any fears over the next roll round the sun melted in the haze and glory of this ode to studio 54," Clarke added in her post, revealing the theme of her birthday bash.

She thanked her fans for showering her with supportive messages on her birthday and made sure to appreciate them for their 'love' and 'beautiful' wishes. Fans too took to the comments section to gush over the pictures, but one man, in particular, apologized to the former Game of Thrones actor for not being able to make it to her birthday party. "Happy birthday love sorry I missed it," Jason Momoa penned while adding three 'red heart' signs along with his wish. For those unversed, Clarke and Momoa played the roles of Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in GOT and their friendship has been going strong ever since.

Clarke also thanked her friends and stylists for helping her look glamorous for the event. Calling them "Gods among mortals," the actress lauded her "birthday squad" for their preparations.

Take a look at Emilia Clarke's post:

ALSO READ: The Pod Generation: Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor to STAR in upcoming science fiction film