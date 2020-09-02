Emilia Clarke shares Game of Thrones anecdotes; Says stars had ‘cooling systems’ under their heavy costumes

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke recently shared some funny behind the scenes facts, revealing that the male stars of the show had a cooling system under their heavy costumes while shooting at hot locations.

HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones might be over, but the lead actress of the show Emilia Clarke is sharing some interesting behind the scenes anecdotes about the show with fans. In a new video filmed as part of Edinburgh International Television Festival, Clarke spoke to director Paul Feig about a plethora of topics, including Game of Thrones. And according to Clarke, known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on the series, men and women were treated differently on set when it came to their costumes.

Per Clarke, "The guys in the Night's Watch, Jon Snow, are wearing a woolly mammoth all the time." She continued, "When we were shooting things in a hot country when they had all of those things on, they had this pump that had its own little generator attached into the costumes”

"They used it to pump cold water into these pipes and cool them all down so underneath they had this weird kind of cooling system," she revealed. "But girls weren’t allowed that. All I could get was the back of my wig to be lifted up."

It's possible that there was simply more space inside the men's costumes, especially when they were wearing "a woolly mammoth," so cooling systems were easier to build in. However, it's clear that there's got to be a better solution for women than simply lifting one's wig up.

Credits :Edinburgh International Television Festival

