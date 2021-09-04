Emilia Clarke SPILLS details of her & Jason Momoa’s Game Of Thrones reunion last month; Find out what happened

Emilia Clarke recently opened up about the exciting Game of Thrones reunions she had with co-star Jason Momoa this month! If you didn’t know, the former co-stars got together last month for co-creator David Benioff‘s birthday party! Now, speaking to People magazine, Emilia is dishing on what happened at the mini-reunion. “Oh God, it was beautiful, when Jay‘s in town, you know it’s going down,” Emilia joked.

“He walks into the room and you’re just like, ‘My man!’ It’s almost like a test, every time he sees [me] he’s like, ‘Can I still throw you around the room? Yeah I can,’” she hilariously recalled. Emilia even revealed that Jason was the drunkest person at the party and apparently got “as drunk as humanly possible.” She recalled, saying: “I mean, I’ve never tried so many different whiskeys in my entire life. There were a couple that were really nice, and there were a couple that were paint stripper, and I literally was like, ‘Yeah I’m gonna down you, get hair on your chest.’ It was funny.”

Last month, when Emilia posted a photograph with her and Jason, fans went gaga over their GOT reunion. What really caught the attention of most fans is Clarke’s witty caption referring to the time they spent together on the sets of the show. “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi [sic],” Clarke captioned the picture. In the caption, she also put out some very questionable yet hilarious hashtags while flaunting their friendship, “#drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft.”

