Emilia Clarke's Christmas gift by her brother was a stolen prop from Game of Thrones: I just burst into tears

Emilia Clarke revealed in an interview that she burst into tears while receiving her gift from her older brother, who was a part of the camera department for Game of Thrones. The 33-year-old actress was gifted a stolen prop from the sets of the series, related to House Targaryen. Find out what the GoT prop was.

When you are a part of a television series as iconic as Game of Thrones, which ushered in a new era of storytelling in television, the stars involved have a close connection to everything about the show. This includes the props that surround them for the entirety of the series. While Kit Harington made sure to take a huge prop from the sets of GoT (A lifesize Jon Snow statue!), Emilia Clarke was miss goody-two-shoes, who constantly pestered the makers for a Daenerys Targaryen wig.

However, it was Emilia's elder brother - who was a part of the camera department for Game of Thrones - who had a big surprise for his sister during Christmas 2019. While appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Clarke revealed that her sibling had gifted her a stolen prop from the sets of the TV show. "I was such a frustratingly good girl, I didn’t take anything, I abided by the rules. However... I'm just going to say this live on radio, my amazing brother who's in the camera department and worked on the show as well this Christmas gave me the best Christmas present ever," the 33-year-old actress confessed to Zoe Ball.

"In one of the battle scenes, he got a mate of a mate... he got one of the Targaryen flags. So I opened it this Christmas, just burst into tears! So that's going up in pride of place, because I keep asking Game of Thrones, 'Please can I have a wig? A coat?! I had eight,'" Emilia disclosed.

Now, that's sibling goals, indeed!

