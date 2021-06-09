Emilia Clarke's FIRST comic book based on a single mom whose superpowers revolve around her periods

For her comic book titled M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, Emilia Clarke got onboard an all-female creative team and made a comic book featuring a super strong female character.

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke is heading into an uncharted territory. The actress is gearing up to release her first ever comic book next month which she has co-written with comic book writer Marguerite Bennett and art from Leila Leiz. What inspired her to look at the comic book world, Emilia revealed to Variety, "I read a lot of fantasy novels full of rich worlds as a child, like ‘Lord of the Rings.’ That was always the place my imagination would gravitate toward. Later on, when I went to Comic-Con for the first time at 22 with ‘Game of Thrones,’ I was amazed at what I saw — almost entirely men. Later, as tides turned in the industry and #MeToo emerged, I began to look at the community through those eyes and it was arresting."

For her comic book titled M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, Emilia Clarke got onboard an all-female creative team and made a comic book featuring a super strong female character. The book will revolve around a single parent whose life changes around completely when she discovers her superpowers. To add to it, her superpowers stem from her menstrual cycle.

Explaining what prompted her to go ahead with the project, Emilia said, "In doing my research, I found that 16% of comic book creators are female, according to a 2019 study, and only 30% of comic book characters are women. On the other hand, roughly half of comic book buyers are female. Something did not sit right with me in that exchange, and all these signs were telling me to go make my own."

Elaborating her idea of creating a powerful character, Emilia said, “She’s a single mum that’s got to get shit done. This was born from the idea that single mothers are superheroes. You need superhuman strength to do that."

She added, "The bloating, the hair growth, the mood swings, the acne, all of it. We hate that when it happens, speaking for myself and everyone I’ve ever met who has had a period. What if we turned that around and made the period something that we can feel as this unique, crazy, superhuman thing that happens in our body? When Maya is scared, she goes invisible, when she’s angry, she has superhuman strength. She can swing like Spider-Man from her armpit hair."

Now, that definitely sounds like a comic book we would love to get our hands on when it's out next month.

ALSO READ: Prince Charles' engagement gift to Princess Diana, a 1981 Ford Escort, set to be auctioned off

Share your comment ×