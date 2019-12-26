Emilia Clarke's mother says she can't do THIS on Christmas

Actress Emilia Clarke says her mother does not allow her to get drunk during Christmas celebrations.
724 reads Mumbai
Emilia Clarke's mother says she can't do THIS on ChristmasEmilia Clarke's mother says she can't do THIS on Christmas
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

 However, partying with friends is different. "We celebrate every year at home in London. I'll also meet up with my friends around Christmas time and we'll get drunk together," She told Britain's Heat magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com. "But that's a different kind of celebrating - that doesn't happen with the family. My mother would never allow it," Clarke added.

The "Game Of Thrones" star also loves Christmas shopping, and admitted she has a habit of "always buying too much". She particularly loves buying gifts, she added. "I love buying gifts and if I can't always do it in person, I will order online. I love giving. I almost think it's a bit selfish, because I feel so good about giving presents," Emilia said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

ALSO READ PHOTOS: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and their family celebrated Christmas wearing matching PJs

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement