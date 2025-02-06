Emilia Pérez Director Distances Himself From Karla Sofía Gascón; Says Actress Is ‘Really Playing the Victim’

Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard broke his silence over the ongoing controversy surrounding the movie and Karla Sofia Gascon.

The filmmaker sat down for a conversation with Deadline and addressed the issue, claiming that the actress has clearly been playing the victim card while choosing a self-destructive path for herself.

The actress made controversial statements following her nominations in the award season, offending multiple communities at once. Meanwhile, moving past the controversy, the director and the cast members of the film have been promoting the movie, which has been acclaimed by the critics and the audience.

While speaking about the hurdle in the promotions and the controversies taking charge, Audiard revealed that it all has been making him very sad.

The filmmaker, who has made films in Tamil, English, and Spanish, stated, “Very unfortunately, it is taking up all the space, and that makes me very sad. It’s very hard for me to think back to the work I did with Karla Sofía. The trust we shared, the exceptional atmosphere that we had on the set that was indeed based on trust.”

He added, “And when you have that kind of relationship, and suddenly you read something that that person has said, things that are absolutely hateful and worthy of being hated, of course, that relationship is affected. It’s as if you fall into a hole. Because what Karla Sofía said is inexcusable.”

The director revealed that following the controversial statements by the actress, he has not spoken to her and does not even intend to. Audiard went on to claim that he does not understand Karla Sofia’s motive behind what is said and why she is harming people.

The filmmaker continued to say, “She’s really playing the victim. She’s talking about herself as a victim, which is surprising. It’s as if she thought that words don’t hurt.”

Apart from Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez includes Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.