Emilia Pérez Director Reveals He'll Keep Promoting His Movie Amid Ongoing Controversy: There’s Something Sad...

Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard spilled the beans over controversies affecting the promotions of his critically acclaimed movie. Amidst hitting the highs during the award season, Emilia Perez has been making headlines for the actress, Karla Sofia Gascon’s controversial statements, which left multiple communities offended.

In conversation with Deadline, the filmmaker revealed to put faith in the cast members to get through the situation together as a team.

Audiard shared with the media portal that he stepped in with great enthusiasm to promote the film but is hit with sadness over Sofia Gascon’s post-nominations behavior.

While sitting down for an interview with the news outlet, the director shared, “Well, I’m certainly going to participate, but for the moment there’s something sad about it. I thought I was coming back here full of enthusiasm and now there’s a sadness that we have to get past; if things aren’t clear, then we need to shed light on them and we’re going to have to spend time on continuing to really defend this film.”

Crediting the other cast members, Audiard went on to state, “I’m not alone in this business. There’s Zoe. I want to and I’m going to champion and defend her. I would never let her go. There’s my extraordinary crew that worked on this film with faith and enthusiasm. There’s no way I’m letting go of these people.”

Meanwhile, commenting on Sofia Gascon’s social media posts, the director shared that he feels the actress is playing the victim card.

As for the cast members of the movie, Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez joined Sofia Gascon for the movie, which is available to stream on Netflix.