Emilia Perez First Trailer: Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana And Karla Sofia Gascon Come Together In Cannes 2024's Favorite Crime Comedy Musical

The trailer of one of the highly anticipated movies, Emilia Perez has just been dropped and it assures a never-before-seen look of the actors including Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomes, and Karla Sofía Gascón.

The movie is directed by Jacques Audiard and talks a lot about Mexico City’s underworld affairs.

Trailer of Emilia Perez

The first trailer of Emilia Perez has grabbed the attention of movie lovers, who were eagerly waiting to witness something that brings along a character out of its cast that they have never seen before.

Right within the first few seconds of the footage, the viewers are introduced to the character of Selena Gomez along with that of Zoe Saldana. Soon we see that the Guardian of the Galaxy actress is being kidnapped and then interrogated inside, what seems to be a moving vehicle.

While the trailer has a lot of guns and sequences showing the regions in North America, it even develops the interest of its viewers and holds it throughout its short span. One can even notice many musical sequences in the trailer of the upcoming movie, that portray the skills of both the Love You Like a Love Song singer and the actress from James Cameron’s Avatar.

Advertisement

As per the trailer, it looks like the movie will be filled with action and a lot of chases.

About Emilia Perez

The film will be a musical crime comedy, that is written by Jacques Audiard, who also happens to be its director. Emilia Perez will be led by three women Zoe Saldaña, who plays the character of Rita, Selena Gomez as Jessi, while Karla Sofía Gascón will be seen as Emilia Perez.

In the movie, all three women are shown to be tangled in the cartel underworld that rules over Mexico City.

In Emilia Perez, Zoe Saldana's Rita is an overworked lawyer, while Gascón’s character is shown as a strong drug lord.

The film first premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2024, while being selected for competing at the Palme d’Or, in the main competition.

Emilia Perez has already won the Jury Prize at the above-stated festival, while its female ensemble also won the Best Actress award.

Advertisement

Alongside, Saldana and Gascon, Selena Gomez will be seen portraying her talents as well in the film as Jessi Del Monte.

Emilia Perez will be released in theaters on August 21, 2024.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Says She Was ‘Happier’ After Staying Away From Social Media; Calls It ‘Most Rewarding Gift’