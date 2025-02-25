Emilia Perez Star Karla Sofía Gascón to Attend Oscars 2025 After Skipping Several Award Nights Amid Racist Posts Row

Netflix will reportedly pay Karla Sofía Gascón's travel cost to the Academy Awards event this Sunday, even with the recent controversy about resurfaced social media content. The star of Emilia Pérez and Best Actress nominee became the first openly trans performer in the category at Oscars 2025.

According to Deadline, Netflix will cover the cost for the Spanish actress to travel to the Dolby Theatre ceremony in Los Angeles. The New York Post broke the news first. While it is open to all Oscar nominees to go, Gascón's attendance became questionable after an outcry over disparaging tweets by her in 2020 and 2021.

The tweets, which included insulting comments against Muslims, George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter movement, elicited across-the-board backlash. In consequence, Netflix made a public separation from the actress, stripping her of the promotional campaign for the film and canceling backing for her awards-season events.

The director of the film, Jacques Audiard, also condemned Gascón's actions as "self-destructive," as per the outlet. His position seemed to mellow after winning a BAFTA, where he made a mention of her contribution in his acceptance speech. Co-star Zoe Saldaña also chimed in with her concerns, stating, "It makes me really sad because I don’t support [it], and I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group."

In the face of increasing backlash, Gascón made a public apology for the hurt she had inflicted through her words. She apologized and said, "As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain." She has since retreated somewhat from public events, missing top industry events such as the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA Film Awards, and SAG Awards.

In spite of the furor, Netflix has decided to fund Gascón's trip to the Oscars. According to Deadline, final arrangements for her appearance—including seating and possible red carpet interviews—are still in the works.

Gascón, who had been having a stellar awards season alongside Emilia Pérez, has kept quiet mostly since withdrawing from campaigning. Still, in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she showed appreciation for getting to attend, thanking Netflix, the production staff, and colleagues for their support.

"I’m not sure how I feel, but I’m grateful to be back. I’m grateful to all those who’ve believed in me—to Netflix, the production company, and my colleagues. We can close this beautiful and difficult path that began three years ago," Gascón told The Hollywood Reporter.

Though representatives from Netflix and Karla Sofía Gascón have not yet issued an official comment regarding her appearance, insiders assure that she will attend the Dolby Theatre to commemorate the historic nomination.