Emilia Pérez Star Karla Sofía Gascón to Skip Critics Choice, PGAs, and Other LA Awards Amid Controversy: Report

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón will reportedly skip several upcoming award shows amid controversies surrounding her past social media posts.

Gascon, 52, is skipping the 2025 Critics Choice Awards scheduled for Friday, February 7, in Los Angeles, per Variety and Deadline. The Spanish actress is also not expected to attend the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 8, where she was scheduled to present, according to the publications.

Gascon was expected to attend the Critics Choice Awards, where Emilia Pérez received 10 nominations alongside costar Zoe Saldaña. The pair are nominated in the lead and supporting actress categories, respectively, for their performances in the Jacques Audiard-directed movie musical about a Mexican drug cartel leader who transitions into a woman.

Gascon’s absence at the CCA will likely set the tone for this year's remaining awards shows. She is also nominated for her performance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards set for February 23, in addition to her historic Academy Awards recognition as the first openly transgender actor.

After backlash surrounding screenshots shared by journalist Sarah Hagi on January 30 of posts Gascon made between 2016 and 2021—displaying remarks about Muslim culture, George Floyd, diversity, and more—the actress addressed the controversy in a February 4 Instagram statement. “I have been transparent because I have nothing to hide. During [that] time, I felt lost in my transition, seeking approval in the eyes of others,” she said.

Despite the snowballing controversies, the actress told CNN en Español during a Sunday, February 2, interview that she would not consider renouncing her Oscar nomination. Gascon is nominated in the Best Actress category alongside Wicked's Cynthia Erivo, Anora's Mikey Madison, The Substance's Demi Moore, and I’m Still Here star Fernanda Torres.

Emilia Pérez, now streaming on Netflix, is up for 13 Oscars, including the Best Picture prize. The ceremony is scheduled for March 2.