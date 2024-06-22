Emilia Pérez's Karla Sofía Gascón Reveals Going 'Too Deep' With Her Character; Jokes About Using 'Exorcism' To Snap Out Of It

Karla Sofía Gascón’s role as the powerful and bold Emilia Pérez won people’s hearts after the film premiered at this year’s Cannes. Gascón played not only the trans-woman and former druglord but also the person they were before the transition, which was a testament to her versatility! But playing a complex character wasn’t without its challenges!

Karla Sofía Gascón had trouble getting out of her character in Emilia Pérez

Crime musical Emilia Pérez was the breakthrough film at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, earning an 11-minute standing ovation and the Best Actress Award to all four leading ladies— Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Adriana Paz.

“They’re stronger when they resound together, so we decided this year to award Best Actresses,” festival jury Lily Gladstone (Killers of The Flower Moon) announced.

Gascón played a very complex former drug cartel leader and transgender woman and went “too deep” with her character. “There were times when I didn’t know who I was, and neither did my co-stars. I was too deep in that character that it was very hard for me to get out of it,” she told Variety.

She recalled being so lost that during the final takes and dubbing for the film, she “rejected these characters, who didn’t want to know anything about them.” However, the actress “managed” to snap out and joked that she had to opt for “exorcism” to take Emilia Pérez out of her.

Advertisement

Gascón reveals how she convinced the film’s creator to cast her as Emilia

The actress revealed that she wasn’t the first choice of Emilia Pérez’s creator, Jacques Audiard, to play the protagonist. Her character undergoes gender-affirming surgery, which involves a huge transition in the physical, mental, and emotional state of the character.

Before becoming Emilia, they were known as Juan “Manitas” Del Monte, for which Audiard visualized a male actor playing the part.

“At the beginning, (Audiard) did not consider me for the role (of Juan “Manitas” Del Monte). He only wanted me to play the female role after the transition,” Gascón revealed. It took her a long time to convince him to let her play both roles, and “thanks to this universe,” she ended up convincing him.

Gascón believed it was a unique role, and no actor would miss the opportunity to “follow their character in all its evolution.” She admitted that roles like Emilia Pérez are rare, and even some of the biggest stars, like Javier Bardem or Marlon Brando, have played such roles in their careers.

Advertisement

The theatrical release date of Emilia Pérez is yet to be announced.