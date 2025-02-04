Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón Stands Firm in Oscar Race Despite Backlash; ‘Not Committed Any…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murders, harassment, and other terms that could be offensive to some readers.

Karla Sofía Gascón doesn’t want her ongoing controversy to affect her Oscars contention! The Emilia Pérez actress who is nominated for Best Actress at this year’s Academy Awards, spoke to CNN en Español about what it means amid the ongoing drama.

The actress was recently criticized for her old racist and Islamophobic tweets as well as her supposed dig at costar Selena Gomez. She allegedly received death threats, abuse, and “harassment to the point of exhaustion” which led to her deleting her X (formally Twitter) account.

When asked whether she would renounce her Oscar nomination, Gascón blatantly denied it claiming that she did her job and deserves to be honored for her acting work. “I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime, nor have I harmed anyone,” she told the outlet.

The actress explained that she isn’t an Islamophobic or anything else that people tried to make her believe about herself. During the interview, Gascón became visibly emotional while addressing her now-deleted tweets about the 2020 murder of George Floyd that prompted the infamous Black Lives Matter movement.

In the since-deleted post, the actress called Floyd "a drug addict and a hustler." She allegedly said that the incident highlighted that people still considered Black people to be “monkeys without rights” and that some people consider police to be murderers.

Floyd was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis after he was suspected of using a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill. Gascón explained to CNN that her outburst came from a different place because she thought of Floyd as a man undergoing a difficult situation in his life suddenly becoming a symbol of a cause and everyone loved him.

Defending the Isamophia criticism, she told the outlet about her previous relationship with a Muslim woman whom she “adored” and loved.