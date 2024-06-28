Emily Bader Reveals Recreating The Iconic Princess Bride Scene In Her Series My Lady Jane; DETAILS Inside

Prime Video’s My Lady Jane has grabbed the eyeballs of the fantasy-loving audience as the genre is revived with the series. While the show is set to release on Thursday, the lead actress, Emily Bader, has revealed that the show recreates one of the iconic scenes of the 1987 movie The Princess Bride.

Ahead of the release of the fantasy series, Bader shared that the cast members directly picked up a scene from the movie to add it as a part of the show. Meanwhile, My Lady Jane has been adapted from the novel of the same name.

Recreation of the iconic Princess Bride shot in My Lady Jane

In conversation with an entertainment portal, Bader revealed taking pieces from The Princess Bride to match up with the level of the show in today’s times. The actress said, "It was basically a direct grab from The Princess Bride. There's a scene where Buttercup jumps from the tower and lands very un-delicately.”

She further added, “Episode 8 is the climax [of the show], and it's really dark and dramatic. So, having that little bit of a reminder of what the tone is [is fantastic]. It's actually the exact same amount of frames [as The Princess Bride]."

The lead of the show explained that the team put up a lot of wires on the actress to pull off the scene delicately. Bader claimed she was harnessed with wires, and all she was asked to do was act gracefully.

Easter Eggs in My Lady Jane

Emily shared in an interview that there are multiple cultural references hidden throughout the series. Hinting at the Easter Eggs in the shoe, Bader explained, "We do Clueless quite a bit. When Jane and Guildford first meet, she does a good 'As if!' and then he gives it back to her later. There's a Crocodile Dundee moment. There's probably a lot more. Our writers are an encyclopedia of knowledge, so I bet there's more in there than I could have even imagined."

My Lady Jane will be available to stream on Prime Video starting June 27, 2024.

