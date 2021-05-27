Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson wander the beautiful Amazonian forest in news Jungle Cruise trailer; Watch

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt intensify their search for the Tree of Life as seen in the second trailer of Jungle Cruise. See it for yourself below.

After much anticipation, Disney has finally released the first look at their upcoming film Jungle Cruise, a classic park attraction adaptation with stars like Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead. Taking us through the beautiful Amazonian forest the new trailer opened up with an action scene between Blunt and Johnson!

From the high adventure trailer, we get a peek inside the thrilling sequence, in which Blunt’s London researcher hires Johnson’s boat captain to find a mythical tree hidden in the jungle, which legends say can cure any disease. Blunt faces all dangers that come her way in the mystical forest as the ride gets crazier! The film will be released this summer after waiting almost a year! If you didn’t know, the last Jungle Cruise footage was released last year before the movie got pushed to 2021, due to the pandemic. See the full trailer below!

Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, based on a story by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Ficarra & Requa. The movie stars Johnson, Blunt, Plemons, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti. Apart from Jungle Cruise, Disney has films like Cruella and Black Widow in store for fans. Jungle Cruise will have a hybrid release when it hits both theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30.

